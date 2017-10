WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is slated to travel on March 15 to the Argonne National Laboratory outside of Chicago to discuss energy issues, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Friday.

Obama met with leaders from the clean energy sector on Thursday night and discussed the role of natural gas and opportunities for renewable energy, Earnest said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)