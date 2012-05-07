FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama views balanced approach best for Europe-W.House
May 7, 2012 / 5:55 PM / in 5 years

Obama views balanced approach best for Europe-W.House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama views a balanced approach between fiscal consolidation and efforts to boost growth as the best solution to the European debt crisis, which continues to be a headwind facing the U.S. economy, the White House said on Monday.

“Our economy continues to face some headwinds and the euro zone crisis is one of them,” said White House press secretary Jay Carney in response to questions on the Sunday election of Francois Hollande as president of France.

Hollande has promised an end to European austerity policies. Washington in the past has questioned the wisdom of austerity, amid still fragile growth in Europe.

