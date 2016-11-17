Obama, Merkel underscore importance of free trade talks

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday both underscored the importance of continuing free trade negotiations between the United States and Europe.

Merkel said she was sure that the two countries would return to the stalled trade deal "one day."

She said Germany would do everything to work well with newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump, who has opposed the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP).

Obama also addressed Britain's vote exit the European Union, saying he hoped the negotiations would be conducted in a smooth, orderly and transparent fashion. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Caroline Copley)