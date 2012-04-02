FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama confident Supreme Court will uphold healthcare law
#Financials
April 2, 2012

Obama confident Supreme Court will uphold healthcare law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday he was confident the U.S. Supreme Court would uphold the healthcare reform law that has been one of the signature issues of his presidency.

“Ultimately, I am confident that the Supreme Court will not take what would be an unprecedented, extraordinary step of overturning a law that was passed by a strong majority of a democratically elected Congress,” Obama said at a news conference with the leaders of Canada and Mexico. (Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; editing by Christopher Wilson)

