May 18, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

Obama says G8 should focus on growth in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said after meeting French President Francois Hollande at the White House on Friday that the Group of Eight should focus on ways to promote growth alongside budget cuts in Europe to help ease the euro zone crisis.

“President Hollande and I agreed that this is an issue of extraordinary importance, not only to the people of Europe, but also to the world economy,” Obama told reporters after their talks in the Oval Office.

“We’re looking forward to a fruitful discussion later this evening and tomorrow with the other G8 leaders about how we can manage a responsible approach to fiscal consolidation that is coupled with a strong growth agenda,” he said.

