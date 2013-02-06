FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to name REI chief Sally Jewell for US Interior Secretary-report
February 6, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Obama to name REI chief Sally Jewell for US Interior Secretary-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will nominate the chief executive of Recreational Equipment Inc, Sally Jewell, as the next U.S. interior secretary, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a White House official who asked not to be identified.

Jewell would replace Ken Salazar, who said he did not intend to stay for Obama’s second term.

Obama will announce the nomination on Wednesday, the Post said. (Reporting by Vicki Allen; Editing by Doina Chiacu; vicki.allen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

