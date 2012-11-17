FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama discusses violence in Israel, Gaza with Turkey's PM
November 17, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Obama discusses violence in Israel, Gaza with Turkey's PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to discuss how the two countries could help bring an end to escalating violence between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a White House official said on Saturday.

Ben Rhodes, White House deputy national security adviser, told reporters the United States “wants the same thing as the Israelis want,” which is an end to rocket attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

The United States is emphasizing diplomacy and “de-escalation” as keys to solving the conflict, Rhodes said.

