FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama taps investment banker for top Treasury finance post
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 3 years ago

Obama taps investment banker for top Treasury finance post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama plans to nominate Antonio Weiss, a top official at investment bank Lazard, to be under secretary of the Treasury for domestic finance, the White House said on Wednesday.

Weiss would fill a spot left open when Mary Miller stepped down in September.

If confirmed by the Senate, he would become the Treasury point person on debt management and financial regulatory issues, and would be expected to play a key role in the administration’s efforts to get Congress to lift the nation’s debt ceiling.

Weiss has been the global head of investment banking at Lazard since 2009. Previously, he served as the firm’s vice chairman of European investment banking and as global head of mergers and acquisitions.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Yale and an MBA from Harvard Business School. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.