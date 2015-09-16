FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says expects progress on climate, investment issues at Xi summit
September 16, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says expects progress on climate, investment issues at Xi summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told U.S. business leaders on Wednesday he expects to make progress on climate and investment issues during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the White House next week.

Obama said he continues to see the peaceful, orderly rise of China as being in the U.S. interest, and said the United States needs to convince China to stop pursuing protectionist policies and avoid confrontations with its smaller neighbors. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)

