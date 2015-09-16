FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama warns businesses, government on need for cybersecurity vigilance
September 16, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Obama warns businesses, government on need for cybersecurity vigilance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Wednesday called for vigilance by the U.S. government and business on cybersecurity, saying that the Internet is under threat on several levels.

“The vulnerabilities are significant and they’re being exploited by not just state actors, but also non-state actors, criminal gangs, at an accelerated pace,” he said at a conference convened by the Business Roundtable, a Washington lobbying groups for corporate chief executives.

“So this is something that from a national security perspective and from an business perspective we’re going to have to continue to concentrate on,” the president said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Grant McCool)

