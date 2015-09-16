FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama says expects Ex-Im bank to be reauthorized during budget negotiations
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says expects Ex-Im bank to be reauthorized during budget negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told a meeting of business leaders that he expects the U.S. Congress to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank during its upcoming budget negotiations, saying the measure would win sufficient votes in both chambers.

Obama, speaking to the Business Roundtable, said it was “mind-boggling” that Congress did not re-authorize the bank a year ago. He also said he was concerned by General Electric’s recent announcement that it plans to shift up to 500 manufacturing jobs to Europe and China because it can no longer access Ex-Im financing. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.