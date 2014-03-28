FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama reiterates significance of Saudi ties in talks with king-US
March 28, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

Obama reiterates significance of Saudi ties in talks with king-US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated the significance the United States places on its “strong relationship” with Saudi Arabia in talks with King Abdullah on Friday, a White House statement said.

It added that Washington and Riyadh were working together to address a number of critical bilateral and regional issues, including resolving “the crisis in Syria, preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, counterterrorism efforts to combat extremism, and supporting negotiations to achieve Middle East peace”. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by William Maclean and Sami Aboudi)

