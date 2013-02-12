FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to lay out plan for economic growth, lure jobs from overseas - White House
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Obama to lay out plan for economic growth, lure jobs from overseas - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will lay out a plan for economic growth in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, seeking to attract jobs from overseas and “reignite” the middle class, according to excerpts provided by the White House.

“Every day, we should ask ourselves three questions as a nation: How do we attract more jobs to our shores? How do we equip our people with the skills needed to do those jobs? And how do we make sure that hard work leads to a decent living?” Obama will say.

The plan will be fully “paid for” and will not increase the deficit, Obama will say, according to the excerpts.

