Obama appoints new senior adviser, chief digital officer
March 24, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Obama appoints new senior adviser, chief digital officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has selected former journalist Shailagh Murray to serve as his new senior adviser and former Twitter executive Jason Goldman to a new position as Chief Digital Officer, the White House said on Tuesday.

Murray has served as Vice President Joe Biden’s communications director since 2011 and had also taken on the role of deputy chief of staff. She worked previously for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

She will replace Dan Pfeiffer, Obama’s former senior adviser and one-time communications director, who recently stepped down.

Goldman was a former product leader at Twitter Inc and member of the company’s board of directors. His job will include spearheading digital communications.

Pfeiffer was a leading user of Twitter during his White House tenure.

“For four years, I’ve relied on Shailagh Murray’s strategic advice and keen ability to cut through the Washington noise to focus on what matters to everyday Americans,” Obama said in a statement.

“And as the first-ever Chief Digital Officer at the White House, Jason Goldman brings new energy and coveted expertise as someone who’s helped shape the digital age,” Obama said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by G Crosse)

