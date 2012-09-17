FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to launch auto trade case against China - official
September 17, 2012 / 2:41 AM / 5 years ago

Obama to launch auto trade case against China - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will launch a trade complaint against China over unfair government backing of its auto industry, a White House official said on Sunday.

Obama will announce on Monday that he is initiating a case against China at the World Trade Organization over allegedly illegal subsidies for automobiles and auto parts during a campaign tour of Ohio, the official said.

Ohio relies heavily on the auto industry and is a politically important swing state.

Obama has said Beijing is abusing trade laws by imposing more than $3 billion in duties on U.S. auto exports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
