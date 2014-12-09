FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Obducat receives SEK 1.6 mln order in Mexico
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
December 9, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Obducat receives SEK 1.6 mln order in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Obducat AB

* Receives order from Universidad Nacional Autónoma De México

* Says order value is about 1.6 million Swedish crowns($212,317)

* Will supply an EITRE 3 NIL system to the customer

* Says the system has been purchased by Facultad de Ciencias, UNAM and it will be installed in microfabrication lab of a multidisciplinary building of School of Science

* National Council For Science and Technology in Mexico, CONACyT, have provided financial support for investment in NIL system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5359 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

