BRIEF-Oberbank FY operating profit up 13 pct to 240 mln euros

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Oberbank AG :
* Fy operating profit up 13 percent to 240 million euros
* Says FY tier I ratio with 11.1 pct twice as high as year ago (5.5 pct)
* FY assets under management up 2.9 percent to 23.5 billion euros
* Sees FY 2015 total capital ratio of about 16 pct and tier I ratio of over 12 pct
* Loans volume rose by about 5 percent to 12.3 billion euros
* Says in view of the excellent results in 2014, the goal is to repeat this result in 2015