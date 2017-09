Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oberbank AG : * Says H1 profit before tax grew by 11.0% to eur 87.2 million * Says H1 profit after tax increased by 10.8% to eur 73.6 million * Says H1 operating profit of 123 million euros, higher by 11.0% than in first

half of 2013