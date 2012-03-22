UPDATE 1-3D printers maker Objet files for IPO

March 22 (Reuters) - Israel’s Objet Ltd, which makes 3D printers, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering of Class A common stock.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said J.P.Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co and Needham & Co would be underwriting its offering.

Objet’s printers build 3D objects by depositing multiple layers of resin one on top of another. The company had revenues of $121.1 million in 2011.

3D printing is used to make prototypes of products as diverse as shoes and toy cars and to customize objects.

The company, backed by former Goldman Sachs partner Roy Zuckerberg and Samson Capital LLC, said it has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘OBJT.’

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.