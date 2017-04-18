FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Norway's OBOS sold 1,074 new homes in Q1
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 4 months ago

Norway's OBOS sold 1,074 new homes in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian real estate developer OBOS sold 1,074 new homes in Norway and Sweden in the first quarter for a combined sales price of NOK 4 billion ($467.13 million)

** In the same quarter of 2016 it sold 994 homes for NOK 3.4 billion

** Norwegian sales were 605 units, Swedish were 469 units

** Says demand for housing in areas near Swedish cities is strong; OBOS will invest heavily in these areas in 2017

** Company currently has 5,219 homes under construction, of which 87.3 percent have been sold

** Says "has noticed" that banks have tightened mortgage lending in Oslo following recent regulatory changes, but still plans to launch major new development plans there in 2017

** Housing prices in Norway and Sweden have risen sharply in recent years

** OBOS is the top owner of construction firms Veidekke and AF Gruppen ($1 = 8.5630 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Simon Johnson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.