BRIEF-Ocado in talks with Morrisons over online licensing deal
March 14, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Ocado in talks with Morrisons over online licensing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Ocado Group PLC : * Ocado confirms talks re technology agreement * In discussions with wm. morrison supermarkets which may lead to an agreement

to license certain of Ocado ’s intellectual property * Talks also concern operating knowledge for purposes of morrison commencing an

online grocery business in the UK * Negotiations do not involve discussion of morrison acquiring either the whole

of, or an equity stake in, Ocado * Any agreement would be complementary to ocado’s existing partnership with

waitrose

