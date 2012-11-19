FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ocado placing to raise 36 mln stg, debt facility extended
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Ocado placing to raise 36 mln stg, debt facility extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ocado Group PLC : * Extension of debt facility and placing of shares * Extension of capex facility to July 2015 * Placing to raise £35.8 million * Improved sales growth of 13.7% in 6 weeks to 11 November * Extended facility comprises capex term facility of £90M and working capital

revolving credit of £10M * Placing at a premium to the most recent closing market price of the company’s

shares * Placing at 64 pence per placing share, approx 9.99 percent of company’s

existing issued share capital

