BRIEF-Ocado placing to raise 36 mln stg, debt facility extended

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ocado Group PLC : * Extension of debt facility and placing of shares * Extension of capex facility to July 2015 * Placing to raise £35.8 million * Improved sales growth of 13.7% in 6 weeks to 11 November * Extended facility comprises capex term facility of £90M and working capital

revolving credit of £10M * Placing at a premium to the most recent closing market price of the company’s

shares * Placing at 64 pence per placing share, approx 9.99 percent of company’s

existing issued share capital