Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ocado Group PLC : * Gross sales compared to the 12 weeks to 12 August 2012 grew to £189.2M from

£159.3M (+18.8%) * Ramp up of cfc2 is progressing well, with commencement of phase 2 development

to facilitate the morrisons arrangements. * Encouraged by the continuing momentum in sales growth, reflecting an increase