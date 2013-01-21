FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Michael Grade to step down as Ocado chairman - FT
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 21, 2013 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Michael Grade to step down as Ocado chairman - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Broadcasting industry executive Michael Grade is to step down as chairman of British online grocer Ocado, the Financial Times reported on its website on Monday.

Grade, who has been chairman of the British Broadcasting Corp and executive chairman of ITV, joined the board of Ocado in 2006. His tenure as non-executive chairman included bringing the company to the market in July 2010.

He will step down at the retailer’s AGM in May, the FT said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Shares in the group closed up 9.25 percent on Monday at a six-month high of 95 pence, although still well down on its listing price of 180 pence.

A spokeswoman for Ocado declined to comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.