REFILE-Michael Grade to step down as Ocado chairman - FT

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Broadcasting industry executive Michael Grade is to step down as chairman of British online grocer Ocado, the Financial Times reported on its website on Monday.

Grade, who has been chairman of the British Broadcasting Corp and executive chairman of ITV, joined the board of Ocado in 2006. His tenure as non-executive chairman included bringing the company to the market in July 2010.

He will step down at the retailer’s AGM in May, the FT said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Shares in the group closed up 9.25 percent on Monday at a six-month high of 95 pence, although still well down on its listing price of 180 pence.

A spokeswoman for Ocado declined to comment on the report.