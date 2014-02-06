FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ocado's co-founder Gissing sells shares worth 15 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 6, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Ocado's co-founder Gissing sells shares worth 15 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Jason Gissing, the co-founder of British online grocer Ocado, which said this week he would quit in May, has sold one sixth of his shareholding in the firm for over 15 million pounds ($24.5 million).

A stock exchange filing published on Thursday showed Gissing, currently Ocado’s commercial director, sold 3.05 million shares at 498.75 pence on Feb. 4, reducing his stake in the group by 0.52 percent to 2.56 percent.

Ocado said on Tuesday Gissing wanted to spend more time with his family and focus on environmental and social issues.

Shares in Ocado, which have risen nearly five-fold over the last 12 months, were up 1.6 percent at 535 pence at 1030 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.