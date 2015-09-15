UPDATE 2-Ocado still expects to sign overseas deal this year

* CFO says confident of 2015 deal

* Q3 retail sales rise 15 percent (Adds detail, analyst comment, updates shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado remains confident of signing its first technology deal with an overseas retailer this year and is in talks with multiple potential partners, it said on Tuesday.

Analysts see securing international deals as the key influence on Ocado’s stock market valuation.

The firm signed a third-party deal with Britain’s fourth largest grocer Morrisons in 2013 which helped the firm to report the first annual pretax in its 15-year history.

Announcing that profit in February, Ocado said it aimed to agree an overseas technology partnership in 2015, with north America and western European markets the focus.

As investors wait for a deal they have become increasingly nervous. Shares in Ocado, which have had a rollercoaster ride since they debuted at 180 pence apiece in 2010, have fallen 21 percent so far this year.

“We’re still targeting to sign one this year,” Chief Financial Officer Duncan Tatton-Brown told reporters.

“It’s been a busy summer as it would need to be if we’re going to achieve the target that we set out,” he said.

Ocado shares rose up to 5 percent in early trading but were down 0.3 percent at 315 pence by 1030 GMT, valuing the business at about 1.86 billion pounds ($2.87 billion).

DIVIDED OPINION

Founded by three former Goldman Sachs bankers in 2000 Ocado has divided opinion like few other stocks. Some view its home deliveries from giant distribution centres as the future of grocery shopping, while others regard it as a costly and complicated venture that will never make sustained profits.

Some analysts are concerned that new Morrisons CEO David Potts remains to be convinced of the merits of the firm’s 25-year contract with Ocado. Last week he described Ocado as a “competitor” rather than a partner and said he was considering “the broader digital opportunity.”

“We see a possibly more constrained future relationship,” said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black, a long time Ocado sceptic who has a “sell” stance on the stock.

Analysts also note that upmarket grocer Waitrose has the option of terminating its own supply agreement with Ocado in 2017 and the threat posed to Ocado of any entry by Amazon into UK online grocery.

Ocado said its gross retail sales rose 15.3 percent to 252 million pounds in the 12 weeks to August 9, its fiscal third quarter, having increased 15.7 percent in its first half.

Average orders per week rose 16.6 percent to 190,000, though average order size dipped 1.1 percent to 110.46 pounds.

Tatton-Brown said Ocado saw slightly less price competition in the quarter than in the previous six months and said the firm expected to continue growing slightly ahead of the online grocery market. ($1 = 0.6484 pounds) (Editing by Keith Weir)