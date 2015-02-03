FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK online grocer Ocado makes first annual profit
February 3, 2015

UK online grocer Ocado makes first annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado on Tuesday posted an annual pretax profit for the first time since it was founded in 2000.

The firm, which signed its first third-party deal with Britain’s No. 4 grocer Morrisons in 2013, said it made a pretax profit before one off items of 10.1 million pounds ($15.3 million) in the year to Nov. 30 2014.

That was in line with analyst expectations and compares with a loss of 3.8 million pounds in the 2012-13 year.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, had previously reported full-year group sales rose 20.4 percent to 1.03 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6655 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

