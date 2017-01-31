FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Profits rise at UK online supermarket Ocado, no update on overseas deal
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
January 31, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 7 months ago

Profits rise at UK online supermarket Ocado, no update on overseas deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado on Tuesday reported a 3.3 percent rise in full-year core earnings and said it was well positioned for growth, though there was no significant update on a long awaited overseas deal.

The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose and also has a distribution agreement with Morrisons, said it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 84.3 million pounds in the year to Nov. 27 2016.

That compared to analysts' average forecast of 85.7 million pounds and 81.5 million pounds made in the 2014-15 year.

Agreements with retailers in north America and western Europe are seen by analysts as the key influence on Ocado's stock market valuation. But the company missed its target of securing a deal by the end of 2015 and is still to announce one.

The firm said discussions with multiple international retailers regarding adoption of its "Smart Platform solution" technology were continuing. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

