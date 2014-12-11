Ocado sales growth slows a touch

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado reported slightly slower quarterly sales growth and lower average order size as competition in the sector intensified.

The firm said on Thursday its gross retail sales rose 14.9 percent to 311.4 million pounds ($489.4 million) in the 16 weeks to Nov. 30, its fiscal fourth quarter.

That compared to a rise of 15.5 percent in the third quarter.

Average order size fell 1.7 percent to 109.74 pounds.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, has not made an annual pretax profit since it was founded in 2000 but analysts are forecasting one for its year just ended, the 2013-14 financial year.

“We are pleased with the continued steady growth in our business against the backdrop of a more competitive grocery market,” said Chief Executive Tim Steiner.

“Although we anticipate the retail environment to remain challenging, we expect to continue growing sales slightly ahead of the online grocery market.”

Shares in Ocado, down 24 percent so far this year, closed Wednesday at 334 pence, valuing the business at 1.95 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6363 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)