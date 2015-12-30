FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ocado shares slump on concerns of competition from Amazon
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 30, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Ocado shares slump on concerns of competition from Amazon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Shares in British online supermarket Ocado fell sharply on Wednesday, which traders attributed to concerns over growing competition from a rival service at Amazon.

Ocado shares were down 7.9 percent by 0910 GMT, making the stock the worst performer on Britain’s FTSE 250 mid-cap index and on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

Trading volumes in Ocado stock were also above the average for the rest of the UK and European markets.

Both Paul Kavanagh, head of Patronus Partners Ltd, and Beaufort Securities’ Graeme Hatch cited Amazon UK’s plans to expand its ‘Pantry’ grocery delivery service as the main reason for the slide in Ocado’s shares.

Ocado’s share price fall put the stock at its lowest level in more than a year. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.