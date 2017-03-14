FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ocado highlights pricing pressures as sales growth maintained
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 14, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 5 months ago

Ocado highlights pricing pressures as sales growth maintained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Ocado, the British online supermarket, said there were signs of pricing pressures in the market, though it did maintain its rate of sales growth in its latest quarter.

"While the market remains very competitive, there are the first signs of a change in market pricing dynamics coming through," Chief Executive Tim Steiner said on Tuesday.

"However, it remains too early to predict how this will unfold throughout the year, and in particular is dependent on any future currency movements."

The firm said gross retail sales rose 13.1 percent in the 13 weeks to Feb. 26, its fiscal first quarter - the same rate of growth as the previous quarter.

Ocado said it expected to continue to grow ahead of the online grocery market, and substantially ahead of the market overall. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.