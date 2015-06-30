Ocado reiterates target of international deal in 2015

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado on Tuesday reported a 11.4 percent rise in first half core earnings and reiterated its target of signing a first agreement with an overseas retailer during 2015.

The firm said that in the 24 weeks to May 17 it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 38.2 million pounds ($60 million).

That compared with analyst forecasts of about 36 million pounds and is up from 34.3 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, said gross retail sales rose 15.7 percent to 511.9 million pounds, having been up 15.2 percent in its first quarter.

“Discussions continue with multiple potential international partners to adopt Ocado Smart Platform with (a) target to sign (a) first agreement in 2015,” the firm said. ($1 = 0.6361 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)