#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Ocado sales higher, no update on Morrisons deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado reported higher sales growth in its first quarter but gave no update on its plan to finalise a deal with key supermarket customer Morrisons on Tuesday.

Ocado, whose range also includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, posted a 13.8 percent rise in gross retail sales in the 12 weeks to Feb. 21 compared to the same period last year and higher than the 13 percent growth it reported in the previous quarter.

Ocado forecast that it would continue to grow at a faster rate than the online grocery market as a whole, but made no mention of an agreement trying to finalise with Morrisons.

Morrisons has since 2013 outsourced logistics for its own online food business to Ocado, and the pair are in talks regarding amendments to that deal, following Morrisons tie-up with online retailer Amazon, announced in February. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

