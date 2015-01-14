Ocado maintains sales growth in December

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado said on Wednesday sales growth in December had continued at the rate it achieved in the final quarter of its 2013-14 financial year.

The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, said gross retail sales in December rose 14.8 percent year-on-year.

That compared to a rise of 14.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Ocado said that on its biggest day leading up to Christmas, sales were nearly 6 million pounds ($9.1 million), up over 15 percent on the previous year.

In the seven days to Christmas its fulfilment centres processed nearly 40 percent more items for Ocado.com and Morrisons.com than over the same period last year.

Ocado has not made an annual pretax profit since it was founded in 2000 but analysts are forecasting one of about 11.5 million pounds for its 2013-14 which ended Nov. 30.

Shares in Ocado, down 24 percent over the last year, closed Tuesday at 409.9 pence, valuing the business at 2.4 billion pounds.

Market leader Tesco said last week its grocery home shopping sales increased 12.9 percent over the six weeks to Jan. 3, while Sainsbury’s were up 6 percent in its latest quarter.

Morrisons, a late entrant online through a supply deal with Ocado, said online contributed 1.0 percent to its like-for-like sale performance in the Christmas trading period.