LONDON, July 5 British online retailer Ocado
said on Wednesday it expected the international deal it
secured last month to be the first of many as it reported a 2.7
percent rise in first-half core earnings.
Ocado clinched the long-awaited first overseas deal with an
as yet unnamed European retailer and shortly after raised about
350 million pounds ($452 million) from issuing bonds and
changing its banking facilities.
"Grocery retailing is changing and we are ideally positioned
to enable other retailers to achieve their online aspirations,"
said Chief Executive Tim Steiner.
"We expect our recently announced international partnership
to be the first of many."
Ocado made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 45.2 million pounds in the 26 weeks to
May 28. That compared to analysts' average forecast of 44.8
million pounds.
Retail revenue increased 12.5 percent to 659.6 million
pounds.
Ocado published results for the first 22 weeks of the period
last month.
