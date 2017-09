Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ocado Group Plc

* Expect to continue growing sales slightly ahead of online grocery market

* 16 weeks to Nov 30 gross sales (group) £331.9m versus £279.9m, up 18.6%

* Gross sales (retail) £311.4m versus £271.0m, up 14.9%

* Average orders per week 177,000 versus 152,000 , up 16.4%

* Average order size £109.74 versus £111.64, down (1.7)%