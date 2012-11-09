OCBC says keen to boost Greater China, Indonesia ops

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-largest lender, said on Friday it was keen to put more resources into Greater China and Indonesia.

OCBC earlier on Friday posted an almost four-fold jump in third quarter net profit, boosted by one-time gains from the sale of stakes in Fraser and Neave and Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries.

The Singapore bank, whose biggest overseas operations are in Malaysia, said it planned to invest proceeds from non-core asset sales into its core banking business. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)