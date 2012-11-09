FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCBC says keen to boost Greater China, Indonesia ops
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2012 / 2:36 AM / in 5 years

OCBC says keen to boost Greater China, Indonesia ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-largest lender, said on Friday it was keen to put more resources into Greater China and Indonesia.

OCBC earlier on Friday posted an almost four-fold jump in third quarter net profit, boosted by one-time gains from the sale of stakes in Fraser and Neave and Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries.

The Singapore bank, whose biggest overseas operations are in Malaysia, said it planned to invest proceeds from non-core asset sales into its core banking business. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.