FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCBC plans covered bonds
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 2:54 AM / 2 years ago

OCBC plans covered bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (IFR) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation is planning a covered bond programme via Barclays and Credit Agricole, according to multiple sources familiar with the issue.

The Singaporean lender will be appointing bookrunners for a debut 144A/Reg S bond that will be issued from the programme. The new bonds will target a US$1bn size and is expected to be issued in the summer, said the sources.

DBS was the first bank from the city to issue covered bonds via a US$1bn 3-year transaction in July. UOB, which wrapped up a European roadshow last week, is eyeing a euro 5-year covered bond. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.