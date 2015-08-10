Ex-chairman Singapore lender OCBC dies after a fall

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Lee Seng Wee, a shareholder and director of Singapore’s second-biggest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has died at the age of 85 after suffering a head injury.

Lee’s family through different vehicles such as Lee Foundation are ranked as the largest shareholder of OCBC, owning more than 30 percent of the bank.

“The boards of directors, management and staff of OCBC Bank and its subsidiaries extend our deepest condolences to the family of Mr Lee Seng Wee,” the bank said in a statement.

Lee was the chairman and CEO of OCBC from Aug. 1, 1995 to June 30, 2003.

Forbes ranked Lee as Singapore’s 16th richest man in its 2015 list, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.