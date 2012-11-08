FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCBC says Q3 net profit soars on F&N stake sale
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2012 / 11:37 PM / 5 years ago

OCBC says Q3 net profit soars on F&N stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 9(Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-largest lender, posted an almost fourfold jump in third-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of stakes in Fraser and Neave and its breweries unit.

OCBC earned S$1.85 billion ($1.51 billion) in the three months ended September, compared to S$513 million a year earlier.

OCBC profited from post-tax gains of S$1.13 billion after the banking group and its insurance unit sold stakes in conglomerate F&N and Asia Pacific Breweries to companies linked to a Thai beer baron.

Without the one-time gain, its profit was S$724 million, above the S$655 million average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters, helped by strong contributions from its insurance unit and trading income.

OCBC’s rivals DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank, beat analysts’ expectations with a 12 percent and 36 percent rise in quarterly profit respectively. ($1 = 1.2239 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.