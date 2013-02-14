FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCBC's Q4 net profit up 12 pct, above forecast
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 5 years ago

OCBC's Q4 net profit up 12 pct, above forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-biggest lender, posted a 12 percent jump in fourth quarter net profit due to a rise in fee income and a quadrupling of gains from its insurance unit that offset weak interest margins.

OCBC earned S$663 million ($537 million) in the three months ended in December, compared with S$594 million a year earlier.

The profit was above the S$622 million average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.

The group has not announced any special dividend after it profited from post-tax gains of S$1.13 billion in the third quarter following the sale of stakes in conglomerate Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries to companies linked to a Thai beer baron.

Chief Executive Samuel Tsien said in a statement OCBC is well placed to pursue new opportunities and drive growth in key geographies and businesses.

Last week, bigger rival DBS Group Holdings reported a net profit of S$760 million for October-December, below an average forecast of S$810 million on weak interest margins. ($1 = 1.2354 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.