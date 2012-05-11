Singapore's OCBC sees loan growth above 10 pct in 2012

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Singapore’s second-biggest lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd., expects low-teens percentage growth for its loans this year, slowing from growth of more than 20 percent in 2011, its chief executive said on Friday.

CEO Samuel Tsien said loan margins, as reflected by net interest margins, would be stable on a group basis, with downward pressure in Malaysia and Indonesia offset by an expected slight increase in Singapore and other markets.

He said corporate customers were more cautious compared to a year ago, while housing loans remain healthy. The bank reported a better-than-expected first quarter profit, helped by stronger loans, as well as trading and investment income. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)