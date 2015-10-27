FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore OCBC's core profit beats expectations
October 27, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Singapore OCBC's core profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-biggest lender, beat expectations with a 7 percent increase in core third-quarter net profit, as loans growth pushed up interest income by 6 percent.

OCBC’s net profit came in at S$902 million ($646 million) in the three months ended September, versus S$841 million excluding exceptional gains a year earlier and an average forecast of S$883 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

Overall earnings were lower than a year earlier when OCBC had a net profit of S$1.23 billion, helped by a gain of S$391 million from an increased stake in Chinese lender Bank of Ningbo, which became a 20 percent-owned subsidiary. ($1 = 1.3965 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)

