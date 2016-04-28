OCBC Q1 profit dips 14 pct, misses forecast on bad debt charges

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-biggest lender, posted a worse-than-expected 14 percent drop in quarterly profit due to an increase in bad debt charges and a lower contribution from its insurance unit.

OCBC’s net profit came in at S$856 million in the three months ended March, versus S$993 million a year earlier and compared with an average forecast of S$934 million from five analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)