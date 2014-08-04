FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OCBC Q2 net profit up 54 pct, beats expectations
August 4, 2014 / 11:16 PM / 3 years ago

OCBC Q2 net profit up 54 pct, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-biggest lender, posted a 54 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, beating expectations thanks to brisk loan growth and a strong performance from its insurance unit.

OCBC earned S$921 million ($739 million) in the three months ending in June, compared with S$597 million a year earlier. The profit was above the S$796 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters. (1 US dollar = 1.2460 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)

