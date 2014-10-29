FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore OCBC Q3 net profit up 62 pct, beats estimates
October 29, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore OCBC Q3 net profit up 62 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-biggest lender, posted a 62 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, thanks to strong loan growth, higher margins and a one-off gain from a China-related acquisition.

OCBC earned S$1.23 billion in the three months ending in September, compared with S$759 million a year earlier.

The third quarter result included a one-off gain of S$391 million from an increased stake in Chinese lender Bank of Ningbo , which became a 20 percent-owned subsidiary.

Excluding the one-off gain, the net profit of S$841 million was slightly below the S$845 million average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
