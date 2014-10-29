Singapore OCBC Q3 net profit up 62 pct, beats estimates

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-biggest lender, posted a 62 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, thanks to strong loan growth, higher margins and a one-off gain from a China-related acquisition.

OCBC earned S$1.23 billion in the three months ending in September, compared with S$759 million a year earlier.

The third quarter result included a one-off gain of S$391 million from an increased stake in Chinese lender Bank of Ningbo , which became a 20 percent-owned subsidiary.

Excluding the one-off gain, the net profit of S$841 million was slightly below the S$845 million average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.