FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OCBC Q4 profit up 11 pct, misses forecasts on Wing Hang-linked costs
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

OCBC Q4 profit up 11 pct, misses forecasts on Wing Hang-linked costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-biggest lender, posted an 11 percent rise in quarterly profit on back of strong loan growth and fee income, but missed analysts estimates due to higher costs linked to its newly acquired Hong Kong unit.

OCBC said operating expenses rose 29 percent from a year earlier, while provisions for soured loans and other assets doubled, in part due to the consolidation of Wing Hang Bank.

OCBC said net profit for the October-December period came in at S$791 million, below an average forecast of S$862 million from six analysts polled by Reuters. It reported a net profit of S$715 million a year earlier.

The result came after DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest bank, on Tuesday posted a 4.5 percent rise in core fourth-quarter net profit, but missed analysts’ estimates due to higher bad debt provisions linked to China. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.