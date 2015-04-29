FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OCBC Q1 net profit up 11 pct, beats market forecasts
April 29, 2015 / 11:21 PM / 2 years ago

OCBC Q1 net profit up 11 pct, beats market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore’s second-biggest lender, posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating market forecasts, as 20 percent loan growth underpinned strong net interest income.

OCBC earned S$993 million ($751 million) in the three months ended in March, compared with S$899 million a year earlier.

The profit figure was better than the S$883 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore’s biggest bank, on Monday posted a 10 percent jump in core first-quarter net profit, above analysts’ estimates, helped by a double-digit rise in loan growth and strong wealth management fees. {ID:nL4N0XN0PN] ($1 = 1.3215 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)

