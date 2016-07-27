FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UOB Q2 net profit up on higher trading income, beats forecasts
July 27, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

UOB Q2 net profit up on higher trading income, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank , Singapore's third-biggest lender, posted a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, as a boost in trading income helped overcome flat net interest income.

UOB's net profit came in at S$801 million ($592 million) in the three months ended June versus S$762 million a year earlier. That compares with an average forecast of S$769 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.

$1 = 1.3527 Singapore dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

