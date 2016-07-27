FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
OCBC Q2 net profit falls due to lower insurance income
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

OCBC Q2 net profit falls due to lower insurance income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 15 percent drop in quarterly profit due to lower contributions from its insurance arm and a drop in investment income.

The result was broadly in line with expectations as last year's second quarter was boosted by a substantial gain from the sale of an equity investment by OCBC's insurance unit.

OCBC's net profit came in at S$885 million ($654.39 million) in the three months ended June compared with S$1.05 billion a year earlier. That compares with an average forecast of S$882 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Singapore banks are bracing for a rise in non-performing loans due to their exposure to struggling firms in the oil and gas sector, while loan growth is expected to continue to slow due to sluggish regional economies. ($1 = 1.3524 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.